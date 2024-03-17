The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.