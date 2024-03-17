The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,234,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The firm has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

