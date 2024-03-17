The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 14th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 934,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.75. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HNST. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $371,048 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

