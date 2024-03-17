Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

