Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $358.34 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $358.34 million and $39.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00015869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,282.56 or 1.00082168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010356 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03460201 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $40,249,354.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

