Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.55. 841,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.