Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

