Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. 1,537,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,604. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

