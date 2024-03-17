Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,601 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 625.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 93,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 80,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.01. 822,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,735. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.