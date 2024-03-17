Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,601 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 625.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 93,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 80,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.01. 822,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,735. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.13.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
