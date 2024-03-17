Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Adobe stock traded down $77.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $584.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.86. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
