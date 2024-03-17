Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

