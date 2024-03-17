Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 633,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

