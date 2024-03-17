Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 17,529,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,026,784. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.