Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $754.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

