Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.67. 53,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $235.99.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

