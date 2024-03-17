Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,952,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.