Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,027. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.