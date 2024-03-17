Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

