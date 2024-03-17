Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $3.86 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00005654 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $13.17 billion and $130.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,198.70 or 0.99862879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,342,311 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

