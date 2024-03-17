Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.04

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.04 and traded as high as $39.88. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 17,824 shares trading hands.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

