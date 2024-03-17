Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRV. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.38.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

