Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

