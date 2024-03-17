Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,632,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $24,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.