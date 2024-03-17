Truist Financial Begins Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK stock opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

