Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

FLR stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 245.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

