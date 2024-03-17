Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.59. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,555 shares of company stock worth $704,782. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 146,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

