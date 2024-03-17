Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $274.55.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

