UBS Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $165.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

