Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.200-27.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.90.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

