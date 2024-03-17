Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $245.55 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.27 billion and approximately $245.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $12.14 or 0.00018140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00127686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009029 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

