United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $710.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

