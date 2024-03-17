United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.40.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $235.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.61. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total transaction of $1,367,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,285 shares of company stock worth $7,162,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

