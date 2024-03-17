UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.99 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00008493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $23,410.09 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 6.16104656 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,540.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

