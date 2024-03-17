Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTI shares. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Washington University purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $35,886,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,835,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $494.84 million, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

