USDB Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187.63 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $187.63 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDB has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 0.99113514 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $17,938,609.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

