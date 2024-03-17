USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $98.05 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $98.05 million and $355,768.92 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,997.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.57 or 0.00593502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00124535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.86759025 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $340,343.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

