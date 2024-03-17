Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Vai has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $136,389.79 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,197,065 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

