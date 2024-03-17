Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 8,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.