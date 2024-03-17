Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as high as C$4.11. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 117,562 shares.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$411.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90.

In other news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. 18.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

