Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 14,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
