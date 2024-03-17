Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 14,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.
Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.