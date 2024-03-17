Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 14,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valley National Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLYPP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

