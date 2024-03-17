Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.05

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.05 and traded as low as $38.50. Value Line shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 3,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALU

Value Line Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.