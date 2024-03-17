Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Decreased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.04.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

