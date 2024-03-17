Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 8.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.97. 205,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

