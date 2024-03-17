Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

