Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VUG stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.08. 1,029,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.99 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.