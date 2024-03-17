Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.75. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $200.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

