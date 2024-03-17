Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.