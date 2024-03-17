Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,301. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
