Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,301. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.