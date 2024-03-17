Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $72.02. 4,784,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.